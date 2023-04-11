Celebrity Chef Bobby Flay Loves These 4 WA Restaurants A Lot
"I don't kick things out of my diet, like carbs. But I'm not going to eat fast food." - Bobby Flay
We, the people of Washington state, forgive Food Network TV chef, Bobby Flay, for putting wild mushrooms in a beef patty and calling it the "Washington State Burger." It sounds rather unconventional but definitely delicious. He knows a thing or two about what makes restaurant food taste good and that's why when he handpicks a local place and says they're good, they really are good!
When celebrity chefs come to Washington state, they love to find hidden gem restaurants. Typically, the TV fame these restaurants receive often turns them into tourist stops. We’ll take a look at four of those Washington restaurants that Bobby Flay likes to eat, so much so that he featured each of them on his tv show, Best Thing I Ever Ate.
It’s time to get down with Chef Bobby Flay, Washington state style!
4 Restaurants Celebrity Chef Bobby Flay Like to Eat in Washington
1 . Fran’s Chocolates
2626 NE University Village, Seattle
WHAT BOBBY FLAY LIKES TO EAT: THE COCONUT ALMOND BARS
2 . Matt’s in the Market
94 Pike St, Seattle
WHAT BOBBY FLAY LIKES TO EAT: THE CHOWDER
3 . Shelton Shellfish Market
130 SE Lynch Rd, Shelton
WHAT BOBBY FLAY LIKES TO TRY: MUSSELS
4 . Cafe Apassionato
4001 21st Ave W, Seattle
WHAT BOBBY FLAY LIKES TO TRY: THE APASSIONATO MOCHA
It has been a while since we’ve heard from Chef Bobby Flay in foodie stops here in Washington state.
