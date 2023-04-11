4 Restaurants Bobby Flay Loves to Eat at in WA Getty Images loading...

"I don't kick things out of my diet, like carbs. But I'm not going to eat fast food." - Bobby Flay

We, the people of Washington state, forgive Food Network TV chef, Bobby Flay, for putting wild mushrooms in a beef patty and calling it the "Washington State Burger." It sounds rather unconventional but definitely delicious. He knows a thing or two about what makes restaurant food taste good and that's why when he handpicks a local place and says they're good, they really are good!

When celebrity chefs come to Washington state, they love to find hidden gem restaurants. Typically, the TV fame these restaurants receive often turns them into tourist stops. We’ll take a look at four of those Washington restaurants that Bobby Flay likes to eat, so much so that he featured each of them on his tv show, Best Thing I Ever Ate.

4 Restaurants Celebrity Chef Bobby Flay Like to Eat in Washington

2626 NE University Village, Seattle

Gray & Smoked Salt Caramels from Fran's Chocolates frans.com loading...

WHAT BOBBY FLAY LIKES TO EAT: THE COCONUT ALMOND BARS

94 Pike St, Seattle

Chowder Trinh Minh Thu on Unsplash loading...

WHAT BOBBY FLAY LIKES TO EAT: THE CHOWDER

130 SE Lynch Rd, Shelton

Mussels Taylor Shellfish Farms loading...

WHAT BOBBY FLAY LIKES TO TRY: MUSSELS

4001 21st Ave W, Seattle

Java from Cafe Apassionato CafeApassionato.com loading...

WHAT BOBBY FLAY LIKES TO TRY: THE APASSIONATO MOCHA

It has been a while since we’ve heard from Chef Bobby Flay in foodie stops here in Washington state.



