Big Shout Out To The Richland Senior Association

Members of the Richland Senior Association (RSA) deserve praise for spending yesterday morning (6/27) cleaning up garbage in the Richland Parkway.

Along with volunteer efforts, the group enjoys sightseeing trips, events, education presentations, a gift shop, dances, themed potluck dinners, and a whole lot more.

The association says staying connected with activities such as volunteerism keeps the members' brains sharp, improves their mental health, increases self-esteem and improves quality of life.

The RSA works with individuals, existing retirement communities, other non-profit organizations, and governmental agencies to develop programs and activities serving needs today while building a roadmap for the future.

The RSA currently sponsors the following regularly scheduled activities and initiatives:

3rd Thursday Educational series, presenting talks by subject matter experts on wide array of topical issues and subjects.

3rd Friday Dances at the Richland Community Center.

3rd Friday Potluck dinners offering people to renew existing friendships and develop new ones.

Monthly/Quarterly trips and tours to places of interest.

Seminar programs developed in association with local senior-oriented businesses to inform seniors and their adult children.

The Sound Barrier Initiative (SBI) to assist qualified seniors in the purchase of hearing aids.

Travel Scholarship Fund enabling financially restricted seniors to participate in RSA travel events.

Tri-Cities Scholarship for Geriatric Studies $25,000 endowment established with Washington State University to provide scholarship support to nursing students with a commitment to geriatric service.

The Richland Senior Association is a nonprofit corporation that has been active in the community since 1995.

Although based in Richland, 40% of members live in Kennewick, Pasco, West Richland, and surrounding areas.

The organization is open to all!

You can learn more by visiting the Richland Senior Association website or by calling 800-595-4070.

Get our free mobile app