Benton Judge Arrested for DUI

(Richland, WA) -- A Benton County District Court judge will be away from the bench for a month after being arrested earlier this week for drunk driving and crashing his car. Judge Terry M. Tanner was charged with having a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit after he crashed his vehicle in Richland. According to police reports,Tanner apparently drove his vehicle onto a concrete block Monday night around 6:30. This is apparently not the first time for the judge, as Monday's drunk-driving arrest was Tanner's second in less than five years. This after he pled guilty to a DUI crash in March 2018. As punishment, Tanner was reprimanded by the state's judicial conduct board after his first conviction.

According to an online biography, for the Benton County Court, Terry Tanner started his law career with the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office. He was also the Prosecutor for Richland and Pasco. He was appointed to the bench as a District Court Judge in 2009.

He attended Pepperdine University School of Law and earned his law degree in 1988. He received his undergraduate degree from University of Washington, majoring in Business Administration.

