Wanted Man Arrested Near Toppenish After Chase and Violent Crash

A man wanted on violation of federal supervised release, a Washington State DOC probation violation, as well as local criminal charges to include Robbery, Kidnapping, and Felony Assault was arrested Thursday after a chase and crash in the lower Yakima valley.

AUTHORITIES WERE HOPING TO ARREST THE MAN AT A TOPPENISH HOME

The man arrested was first thought to be at a Toppenish home but as police arrived the man fled in a vehicle leading authorities on a chase on Highway 97 in the Toppenish area. Authorities tried to stop the man and a chase started but it only lasted about five minutes.

AFTER FLEEING THE HOME THE SUSPECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A CRASH

Deputies from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office then positioned themselves close to a nearby intersection where they used spike strips on the suspect vehicle leading to flat tires. Because of the severity of the crime and threat to public safety the Deputies then rammed the suspect vehicle and push it to the side of the road but the suspect then tried to accelerate and flee the area but his vehicle was trapped by police vehicles.

THE MAN RESISTED ARREST AS HE WAS PULLED FROM THE VEHICLE

A press release says the "suspect was uncooperative when being extracted from the vehicle, however, was placed into custody without serious injury by law enforcement. Law enforcement officers accrued minor injuries while attempting to remove the suspect from the vehicle to include lacerations from broken glass."

NUMEROUS AGENCIES WORKED TOGETHER TO MAKE THE ARREST

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office officials say "the event was a strong example of inter-agency partnership that led to a successful resolution and contributed to the public safety of the citizens of Yakima County."

The agencies involved included the following: Yakima Police Department, US Marshalls Violent Offender Task Force, Zillah Police Department, Toppenish Police Department, Wapato Police Department, Washington State Patrol, Lower Valley Fire, and ALS Ambulance Service.

Anyone with information or questions regarding this incident can contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at (509)574-2500.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)