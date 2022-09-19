A Beloved Robin Williams Movie Was Filmed in Eastern Washington

Do You Remember Which Famous Robin Williams Movie Was Filmed In Washington?

One 1990s movie was famous for its countryside views and it was filmed in Eastern Washington.



Robin Williams Filmed This Fan Favorite Movie Back In 1992

We all know how gorgeous the fields of wheat can be in Eastern Washington and one movie that starred Robin Williams featured some amazing scenes filmed on the Palouse that are breathtaking.

"Toys" was filmed in 1992 and featured a family of toymakers whose factory was in Moscow Idaho.

The film has gone on to become somewhat of a cult classic but the film is considered a box-office failure at the time of its release.

The Movie Also Starred Joan Cusack And LL Cool J

"Toys" was praised at the time for its countryside views and photography featuring the rolling hills of the Palouse near Sprague Washington and Moscow Idaho.

One story about the movie I read about years ago was that the fields that were used in the film had a highway built over the top of them.

The one condition of the usage of the fields by the farmer was the highway had to be torn up after the filming was done.

"Toys" Was Nominated For Two Oscars For Art Direction And Costume Design

My wife had mentioned that Toys was one of her favorite movies from her childhood.

The late great Robin Williams will long be remembered as a great actor and comedian and one of his contributions to the history of Eastern Washington is the movie "Toys"

If you watch the trailer above, you'll spot some of the sprawling wheat fields of Eastern Washington and Robin Williams himself in Eastern Washington.

