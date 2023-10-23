9 Huge Tri-Cities Washington Retailers That’ll Be Closed Thanksgiving
I can't believe it's already that time of year as the last three months of the year seem to fly by. I am surprised that more and more retailers in the Tri-Cities Washington area are closing their doors on Thanksgiving and that's a good thing.
I remember being a kid and stores always being closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas and then it got crazy through the 90's and 2000's with retailers trying to get a jump on Black Friday earlier and earlier.
It's nice to see the pendulum swing back as more and more retailers are giving their employees time off for the holidays.
According to blackfriday.com, these nine Tri-Cities retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2023:
Bath & Body Works
Thanksgiving hours: Closed
Best Buy
Thanksgiving hours: Closed
Black Friday hours: 5 a.m. in 2022
Costco
Thanksgiving hours: Closed
Black Friday hours: 9 a.m. in 2022
Dick's Sporting Goods
Thanksgiving hours: Closed
Black Friday hours: 6 a.m. in 2022
Home Depot
Thanksgiving hours: Closed
Black Friday hours: 6 a.m. in 2022
JCPenney
Thanksgiving hours: Closed
Black Friday hours: 5 a.m.
Kohl's
Thanksgiving hours: Closed
Black Friday hours: 5 a.m. in 2022
Lowe's
Thanksgiving hours: Closed
Black Friday hours: 6 a.m. in 2022
Lowe's stores will be closed for Thanksgiving Day and open early on Black Friday.
Michaels
Thanksgiving hours: Closed
Black Friday hours: 7 a.m. in 2022
Michael's stores will be closed for Thanksgiving Day.
Target
Thanksgiving hours: Closed
Black Friday hours: 7 a.m. in 2022
Ulta
Thanksgiving hours: Closed
Black Friday hours: 6 a.m. in 2022
Walmart
Thanksgiving hours: Closed
Black Friday hours: 5 a.m. in 2022
You can read more about Thanksgiving closures here.
