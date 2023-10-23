9 Huge Tri-Cities Washington Retailers That’ll Be Closed Thanksgiving

These 9 Big Retailers In Tri-Cities Washington Will Be Closed Thanksgiving Day

I can't believe it's already that time of year as the last three months of the year seem to fly by. I am surprised that more and more retailers in the Tri-Cities Washington area are closing their doors on Thanksgiving and that's a good thing.



Plan Ahead, These Nine Retailers Will Closed On Thanksgiving Day In 2023

I remember being a kid and stores always being closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas and then it got crazy through the 90's and 2000's with retailers trying to get a jump on Black Friday earlier and earlier.

It's nice to see the pendulum swing back as more and more retailers are giving their employees time off for the holidays.

According to blackfriday.com, these nine Tri-Cities retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2023:

Bath & Body Works

Thanksgiving hours: Closed

Best Buy

Thanksgiving hours: Closed

Black Friday hours: 5 a.m. in 2022

Costco

Thanksgiving hours: Closed

Black Friday hours: 9 a.m. in 2022

Dick's Sporting Goods

Thanksgiving hours: Closed

Black Friday hours: 6 a.m. in 2022

Home Depot

Thanksgiving hours: Closed

Black Friday hours: 6 a.m. in 2022

JCPenney

Thanksgiving hours: Closed

Black Friday hours: 5 a.m.

Kohl's

Thanksgiving hours: Closed

Black Friday hours: 5 a.m. in 2022

Lowe's

Thanksgiving hours: Closed

Black Friday hours: 6 a.m. in 2022

Lowe's stores will be closed for Thanksgiving Day and open early on Black Friday.

Michaels

Thanksgiving hours: Closed

Black Friday hours: 7 a.m. in 2022

Michael's stores will be closed for Thanksgiving Day.

Target

Thanksgiving hours: Closed

Black Friday hours: 7 a.m. in 2022

Ulta

Thanksgiving hours: Closed

Black Friday hours: 6 a.m. in 2022

Walmart

Thanksgiving hours: Closed

Black Friday hours: 5 a.m. in 2022

You can read more about Thanksgiving closures here.

