250-Acre Brush Fire in Douglas County Prompts Evacuation

Update: May 28, 2023 at 3:57 p.m.

State Fire Mobilization crews have finished mopping up the fire, which is no longer active.

Mobilization crews will have left the area by 7 p.m. Sunday night.

Evacuation notices have been lifted.

Update: May 28, 2023 at 11:04 a.m.

Wenatchee Valley firefighters received State fire assistance from the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan on Saturday night.

Chief Deputy State Fire Marshall Bill Slosson says the fire was contained to 250 acres between 10th Street and Badger Mountain Road.

At 9 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Fire Deputy Fire Chief Andy Davidson requested state firefighting resources.

At 3:36 p.m., the 10th Street Fire was ignited by a lightning strike, resulting in 250 acres of burnt brush and is threatening homes, crops, and infrastructure.

The fire quickly grew due to wind conditions

Level 1 evacuations are in effect at this time while crews currently assess fire lines.

A strike team and two hand crews were ordered by the Fire Protection Bureau, with the fire being managed by a Type 4 Incident Management organization.

State Fire Marshal’s Office personnel are both en route to the scene and working remotely to coordinate the dispatch of resources.

Original: May 27, 2023 at 9:35 p.m.

Firefighters are responding to a third alarm brush fire on the 2600 block of 10th St. NE in East Wenatchee Saturday night.

At 9:10 p.m., Douglas County Emergency Management issued a Level 1 Fire Advisory Alert, with the fire now at a third alarm.

Deputies are currently issuing Level 1 evacuation notices to residents north of 10th Street NE and Canyon Hills as a precautionary measure.

State Mobilization has been requested to help manage the fire, which is now approximately 250 acres.

