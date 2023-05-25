Watch Out! Here are Washington’s 10 Most Stolen Vehicles

Thieves tend to go after older vehicles.

Why? The older parts have more value. Newer models tend to have better anti-theft devices.

Nationwide, the National Insurance Crime Bureau reported: The 2004 full size Chevrolet Pick-Up was most stolen last year. (Summer 2022 “HOT WHEELS” report)

In Washington state, the top 10 most commonly stolen cars include vehicle years

▪ 1999 Ford Pick-Up (full size).

▪ 1998 Honda Civic.

▪ 1997 Honda Accord.

▪ 1999 Chevrolet Pick-Up (full size).

▪ 2000 Honda CR-V.

▪ 1999 Toyota Camry.

▪ 1998 Subaru Legacy.

▪ 2001 Dodge Pick-Up (full size).

▪ 1999 Toyota Corolla.

▪ 1998 Ford Pick-Up (small size)

Whether you own an older or newer vehicle, here are some great tips that your dad and the NW Insurance Council offer up to you:

Keep your doors locked and windows completely rolled up. And obviously, don't leave your dogs or small humans in a hot car.

Remove keys from the ignition or take your fob with you, even when briefly stepping away from your car. It only takes a few seconds.

Keep valuable items such as bags, purses, cell phones and briefcases out of sight. If you’re traveling and need to step inside a restaurant, throw a towel or blanket over your bags (usually found in the back cargo area of my car.)

Always park your vehicle in well-lit areas. (I’ll also try and park on a busy street…I’d rather park on the street then on an out of sight, overflow parking area in the back.)

Always activate your vehicle’s security or alarm system when parked. You gotta just hit the button - BLEEEP, BLEEEP. Every single time.

Before buying a new vehicle, check with your insurance company to find out which vehicles have the highest risk of being stolen. Got a car on the "most stolen list?" Think about investing in a anti-theft club device that fits on your steering wheel.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau also recommends four layers of protection for auto theft: 1) Common Sense 2) Warning Devices, 3) Immobilizing Devices and 4) Tracking Devices.

You can anonymously report an auto theft by calling:

toll-free 1-800- TEL-NICB (1-800-835-6422)

or by submitting a form with the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

INFO SOURCE: National Insurance Crime Bureau, Northwest Insurance Council

