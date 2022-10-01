‘Yellowstone': Everything We Know About Season 5

Yellowstone has been renewed for its much-anticipated Season 5 on the Paramount Network, and hardcore fans are clamoring for any information they can get about the upcoming episodes. Read on to find out everything there is to know about Yellowstone Season 5.

Yellowstone launched in 2018 on the Paramount Network as one of its flagship programs when it re-branded from Spike TV. The Kevin Costner-led modern Western follows the Dutton family, who own the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the U.S. The show's drama derives from their conflict with all of the entities that border their land, as well as their interpersonal issues. Yellowstone has become the most-watched show on cable television over the course of its first four seasons.

Season 5 promises to be even bigger as fan interest is at an all-time high, and we already know quite a bit about what to expect from Yellowstone Season 5:

Has Yellowstone Been Renewed for Season 5?

Yes. Paramount Network announced it had officially green-lighted Yellowstone for Season 5 in a press release on Feb. 3.

“Yellowstone’s record-breaking performance proves we’ve tapped a cultural nerve and unleashed a passionate audience from the center of the country to each of the coasts,” says Chris McCarthy, President and CEO, ViacomCBS Media Networks. “Kevin Costner leads our incredible cast who make the Duttons America’s favorite family, and this new season is sure to be another one fans won’t want to miss.”

When Did Yellowstone Season 5 Start Shooting?

Yellowstone began production on Season 5 in mid-May in Montana.

Is Taylor Sheridan Writing Yellowstone Season 5?

Yes. David C. Glasser, who serves as an executive producer on the show as part of a partnership between 101 Studios and Paramount, tells Variety that the show's co-creator and writer, Taylor Sheridan, is "deep into Season 5 of Yellowstone now. He’s got some incredible ideas that he shared that I think audiences are going to be really excited about."

When Will Season 5 of Yellowstone Air?

Yellowstone Season 5 is set to premiere on Nov. 13.

How Many Episodes Will There Be in Yellowstone Season 5?

Yellowstone will air an extended number of episodes in Season 5, comprising 14 new episodes that will air in two arcs of seven episodes each.

The Main Cast Members Are Returning for Yellowstone Season 5

The entire principal cast is returning for Season 5 of Yellowstone, including Kevin Costner (John Dutton), Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton), Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton), Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton), Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler), Kelsey Asbille (Monica Dutton), Brecken Merrill (Tate Dutton), Jefferson White (Jimmy Hurdstrom), Forrie Smith (Lloyd Pierce), Denim Richards (Colby), Ian Bohen (Ryan), Finn Little (Carter), Ryan Bingham (Walker) and Gil Birmingham (Thomas Rainwater).

Jen Landon (Teeter) and Kathryn Kelly (Emily) have also been bumped up from guest starring status into series regulars for Season 5 of Yellowstone, as well as Mo Brings Plenty (Mo) and Wendy Moniz (Governor Lynelle Perry).



Josh Lucas (Young John Dutton), Jacki Weaver (Caroline Warner), Kylie Rogers (Young Beth Dutton) and Kyle Red Silverstein (Young Rip Wheeler) will all return for Season 5 of Yellowstone. It's not clear if Piper Perabo (Summer Higgins), Eden Brolin (Mia) or Hassie Harrison (Laramie) will be involved in the new season, or in what capacity.

There Are Some New Cast Members Coming to Yellowstone Season 5

Country singer Lainey Wilson is joining the cast of Yellowstone for Season 5, playing the role of a musician named Abby. Kai Caster (American Horror Story) will play a young cowboy named Rowdy, while Lilli Kay (Your Honor) will play Clara Brewer, a new assistant for one of the Dutton family. Dawn Olivieri, who previously appeared on the Yellowstone prequel 1883, will portray Sarah Atwood, described as "a confident, corporate shark and a new arrival to Montana."

John Dutton Is the Governor of Montana in Yellowstone Season 5

A trailer Yellowstone released on Sept. 29 offers a look inside the storylines for Season 5, kicking off with Costner's John Dutton getting sworn in as the Governor of Montana. It looks like Beth Dutton and Jamie Dutton are working together despite their longstanding rancor, and the Duttons are once again beset with problems from all angles, including all-out war with land developers Market Equities.

There Are Some Unanswered Questions From Yellowstone Season 4

Though Season 4 answered many of the questions the Season 3 cliffhanger left dangling, some of the trailers in advance of Season 4 contained footage that has not aired on screen yet. Whose blood was in the water? And whose white hat was floating down the river? Those are some of the questions fans can hope Season 5 finally answers.

Will Malcolm Beck Return in Yellowstone Season 5?

Viewers initially believed that Season 2 villain Malcolm Beck had died at the hands of John Dutton, but one of the most consistent fan theories since then has been that he might not be dead at all. In an interview in June of 2022, actor Neal McDonough, who played Beck, teased fans by saying that could be true.

"Did I die? Did I? I’m not so sure about that," he mused to TV Insider. "We have talked about the fact we didn’t actually see Malcolm Beck’s eyes close. There is always that possibility. My brother won’t be coming back for sure, but there is a possibility."

How to Watch Yellowstone Season 5

If Season 5 of Yellowstone follows the precedent of past seasons, new episodes will air every Sunday night on Paramount Network. Past episodes of the show are available via the show's official page, or the Paramount Network app.

There Are More Spinoffs Coming

The success of Yellowstone has already spawned one spinoff, the hit prequel 1883, which follows the early Dutton family's grueling journey by wagon train from Texas to Montana. That shows stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton, the great-great-grandparents of Costner's character, John Dutton. Sam Elliott, LaMonica Garrett and Isabel May also star, and guest stars included Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Billy Bob Thornton.

1883 will morph into 1883: The Bass Reeves Story for its upcoming next season and focus on an entirely different plotline, and another show is coming titled 1923, which will follow the Dutton clan into the years of the Great Depression and prohibition. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are set to star in that show.

Another Yellowstone spinoff has been announced and teased in plots on the show, but details have not been revealed. Yellowstone: 6666 is in production, but details about its premiere date have not been announced.

