Idaho’s Scarywood – 10 Things To Know Before You Go

Scarywood Haunted Nights are back! Scarywood is one of "Halloween's Scariest Thrills" according to the Travel Channel. Who are we to argue? Scarywood features 5 haunted attractions (several steps above run-of-the-mill haunted houses), 9 "scare zones," and the thrill of riding coasters and spin-rides in the dark. Fans have been dying for this season all year, others wouldn't be caught dead here. Which are you?

Assuming you are reading this because you can't wait to go, here's a list of 10 things you should know before you head to Athol, Idaho's wonderfully horrifying attraction.

When is Scarywood Open?

Scarywood is open from 7pm to midnight on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, now through October 29th.

How Do I Buy Tickets to Scarywood?

Tickets are only available online, so grab yours here before you head out. Tickets are NOT available at the gate.

How Much Do Scarywood Tickets Cost?

Prices vary, but are cheapest on Thursdays, a little more on Fridays, and most expensive on Saturdays. For exact pricing, click here.

How Can I Save Money on Scarywood Tickets?

You can save $8.00 on tickets if you purchase them a day or more in advance.

Do Scarywood Tickets Sell Out?

Yes.

How Long is My Ticket Good For?

Your ticket is for a specific date, so make your plans accordingly.

What About Parking for Scarywood?

Parking is extra, and costs $10.00 per vehicle.

Is Scarywood Kid-Friendly?

Friendly? No.

Allowed? That's up to the parent.

Scarywood is intended for ages 13 and up.

Can We Wear Our Halloween Costumes to Scarywood?

No, you may not. Leave the face-painting, monster masks and gruesome attire to the professionals.

Is Scarywood Scary?

That scream you hear might be your own. So yeah.

