If You Ski There’s Always the Possibility of a Crash in the PNW

Skiing is my love and if you're a skier you're probably like me watching the trial about a 2016 ski crash between Gwyneth Paltrow and a retired Utah man retired optometrist Terry Sanderson.

EVEN IF YOU DON'T SKI YOU'RE CHECKING OUT THE NEWS OF THE TRIAL

But even if you're not a skier it's likely you've checked out the news about the trial.

If you ski you know crowded slopes can keep your head on a swivel as you do your best to avoid a crash with another skier or snowboarder. But it still happens.

After more than 40 seasons on snow it's happened to me a handful of times but none have lead to any kind of legal action. They all, however have resulted in people being upset no matter who caused the crash.

I REMEMBER THE TIMES I'VE BEEN IN A SKI CRASH

The most recent crash happened two years ago when a snowboarder slammed into my back. After the crash the man immediately became upset blaming me for being in his way. We both talked and eventually realized we weren't going to be friends. We exchanged information and continued our day.

That's the key if you are ever in any kind of crash in which you suspect someone may be hurt. If you can exchange information and make sure you contact an employee of the ski area to tell them what happened. In the past, if there wasn't a fight and no one injured skiers or snowboarders continued their day. But in today's highly litigious environment it's just smart to follow the rules and cover all your bases.

HOW DO YOU AVOID A CRASH ON SKIS OR DOING ANYTHING ELSE ACTIVE?

Head on a swivel always in a defensive skiing position. That's the key to keeping myself safe and should be the same for you no matter what you are doing right.

On the opening day of the trial Tuesday a witness testified he watched Paltrow crash into Sanderson and then leave the scene without asking if Sanderson was injured and without exchanging any information. Today doctors are expected to be on the stand talking about Sanderson's injuries which included broken ribs and a brain injury.

