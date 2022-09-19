Three Die After Shooting and Crash in Yakima
Yakima Police are searching for suspects who fatally shot a 21-year-old woman in a gang related shooting Friday night in the area of South 1st Street and East Yakima Avenue.
The shooting happened at the intersection of 1st and Yakima Avenue
Detectives say the shooting was reported at about 9:18 pm Friday when the suspect vehicle and a silver Audi sedan were stopped at the red light. Police say people in the two cars exchanged gunfire at the intersection. The driver of the Audi, a 21-year-old female died after being shot in the head. A passenger in the Audi, a 21-year-old man was also injured in the shooting.
The suspect vehicle fled the area.
After the shooting a 17-year-old jumped in the drivers seat of the Audi
After the shooting the Audi, then driven by a 17-year-old male was speeding west on Lincoln Avenue when it crashed into another vehicle at North 3rd Avenue. Yakima Police say a Nissan Sentra, driven by a 21-year-old female, along with her 52-year-old mother, was traveling south on North 3rd Avenue crossing the intersection when they were struck by the Audi. Both the mother and daughter died instantly in the crash.
The 17-year-old driver of the Audi was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital with injuries. The 21-year-old passenger was also admitted to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm.
The 17-year-old driver is facing a possible vehicular homicide charge
A press release from the Yakima Police Department says "vehicular Homicide charges are being requested for the juvenile male driver. This case is currently under investigation by the Yakima Police Major Crimes and Gang Unit, along with the Yakima Police Traffic Unit. Anyone with information, video, or may have witnessed the collision or shooting is encouraged to contact YPD at:(509) 575-6200.