Did He Try and Steal a Baby? Prosecutors Still Investigating

A 44-year-old man from Wapato arrested for allegedly trying to steal a baby from a vehicle at the East Chestnut Walmart last Thursday won't face charges at least not yet. The Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic says is reviewing video from the incident and will make a decision in the near future on whether or not to charge the man.

THE MAN WAS ARRESTED ON SERIOUS CHARGES

He's been released from jail pending the investigation into the incident. The Wapato man was arrested last Thursday on charges of attempted second-degree kidnapping, fourth-degree assault and harassment. He was being held on a bail of $30,000.

The prosecutors office filed an order this week that no charges will be filed until an investigation is complete.

A MOTHER REPORTED THE MAN TRIED TO PUSH HIS WAY INTO THE VEHICLE

Police say a woman reported the man walked up her and started asking about her baby.

The woman pushed him away after he grabbed her arm trying to get into the car. She told Officers the man eventually walked away after she threatened him with a stun gun. Police were called and arrested in the parking lot of the store.

Now time will tell if the man faces charges in the future.

THOSE CONVICTED OF KIDNAPPING NOW MUST REGISTER

Anyone convicted of kidnapping in Washington State must register with authorities once released in the same way people convicted of a sex charge must register with authorities as a sex offender.

