Time to Fill The Tank With Cheaper Gas

If you fill the tank on a Monday GasBuddy officials say you save the most money. GasBuddy officials say no matter where you live in Washington State the average price for gas is $4.13 a gallon Monday.

EVEN THE PRICE OF DIESEL IS DOWN THIS WEEK



If you're pumping gas in Yakima the price of gas is up 4.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.82 per gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima.

GasBuddy officilas say prices in Yakima are 17.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 1.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

If you pump diesel the price is down 7.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.53 per gallon, the lowest level since March 5, 2022.

BE PREPARED FOR PRICE INCREASES IN THE FUTURE

"For a second straight week, the national average price of gasoline has declined, alongside the price of diesel which has fallen to its lowest level in nearly a year," says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "While diesel prices likely have a long way to fall as inventories continue to improve, gasoline prices in some areas have gone up in the last weeks as the transition to summer gasoline is just around the corner. In addition, GasBuddy data shows that gasoline demand has risen for the third straight week, a trend that will likely continue as we gradually see temperatures warm and the heart of winter moves to the rear view. Also, refinery maintenance season will soon be in full force, likely putting upward pressure on prices. On average, gasoline prices rise between 35 and 85 cents per gallon between March and Memorial Day, so motorists seeing prices fall should enjoy the declines while they last."

A SHORT DRIVE TO WAPATO YOU'LL FIND CHEAP GAS

A drive to Wapato and you'll find the cheapest gas in the state. According to GasBuddy price reports, gas in Wapato was priced at $3.45 per gallon Sunday.

The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.29 per gallon while the highest was $5.19 per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.37 per gallon today.

REMEMBER WHEN?

Historical gasoline prices in Yakima and the national average going back ten years:

February 13, 2022: $3.84/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

February 13, 2021: $2.77/g (U.S. Average: $2.50/g)

February 13, 2020: $2.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)

February 13, 2019: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

February 13, 2018: $2.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.55/g)

February 13, 2017: $2.68/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

February 13, 2016: $1.95/g (U.S. Average: $1.69/g)

February 13, 2015: $2.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

February 13, 2014: $3.23/g (U.S. Average: $3.32/g)

February 13, 2013: $3.41/g (U.S. Average: $3.62/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Tacoma- $4.01/g, down 1.6 cents per gallon from last week's $4.02/g.

Seattle- $4.24/g, up 1.5 cents per gallon from last week's $4.22/g.

Washington- $4.00/g, down 3.2 cents per gallon from last week's $4.03/g.

