Time to Fill the Gas Tank? Prices Down In Eastern Washington

If you're driving to the gas station today in Washington State you're paying an average of $4.10 per gallon. But if you're filling up in eastern and central Washington Triple A and GasBuddy say you're paying an average of $3.72 per gallon. Prices in eastern and central Washington are down 17.6 cents a gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 14.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.21 per gallon today.

Are you pumping diesel? It's down almost 15 cents a gallon.

Prices in Yakima are 86.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 4.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. GasBuddy says the national average price of diesel has fallen 14.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.91 per gallon. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in the valley is in Wapato priced at $3.20/g Sunday.

The price declines continue

"Not only has the decline in gasoline prices lasted five straight weeks, with again every state seeing a weekly decline in its average, but average diesel prices have fallen in 49 states over the last week as well. The relief is saving Americans roughly $20 per fill-up compared to six months ago," says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "On the previously hard-hit West Coast, average prices have fallen nearly $2 per gallon since October. Fifteen states now have average gasoline prices of $2.99 or less, with several more to join this week. We remain on schedule to see the national average gas price fall below $3 by Christmas, with diesel set to fall 50 cents to $1 per gallon over the next six weeks or so. While the Keystone Pipeline shutdown has been getting some attention, motorists need not worry much about the oil-carrying pipeline for now. There is no expected impact to gasoline prices as of now."

What were we paying in December of 2020?

Historical gasoline prices in Yakima and the national average going back ten years:

December 12, 2021: $3.77/g (U.S. Average: $3.32/g)

December 12, 2020: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $2.15/g)

December 12, 2019: $3.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.58/g)

December 12, 2018: $3.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)

December 12, 2017: $2.91/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)

December 12, 2016: $2.55/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)

December 12, 2015: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.01/g)

December 12, 2014: $2.84/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)

December 12, 2013: $3.25/g (U.S. Average: $3.24/g)

December 12, 2012: $3.39/g (U.S. Average: $3.31/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Tacoma- $3.88/g, down 24.8 cents per gallon from last week's $4.13/g.

Seattle- $4.29/g, down 18.5 cents per gallon from last week's $4.47/g.

Washington- $3.99/g, down 21.5 cents per gallon from last week's $4.21/g.

