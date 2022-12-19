One Dead in Yakima Crash Early Monday

A one car crash early Monday morning has resulted in the death of a 30-year-old woman from Yakima. Yakima Police say the crash was reported at about 5:15 am Monday in the area of North 4th Street and East Lincoln Avenue. Authorities say a 25-year-old Yakima man was driving west on Lincoln when he lost control and the vehicle went off the road and crashed into a tree killing the 30-year-old passenger.The driver was not injured.

Police believe the driver was impaired at the time of the crash

Yakima Police say they believe the driver was impaired at the time of the crash. He's facing a charge of Driving Under the Influence. No names have been released as the investigation continues. Police say many people die in fatality crashes during the holidays caused by impaired drivers. In Fact the National Safety Council predicts 346 people may die on U.S. roads this Christmas Day holiday period.

If you are traveling by vehicle this holiday be careful

The holidays are a time when many people travel and many travel by car. National Safety Council officials say traveling in a vehicle "has the highest fatality rate of any major form of motorized transportation based on fatalities per passenger mile. Holidays are also often cause for celebrations involving alcohol consumption, a major contributing factor to motor-vehicle crashes."

Want to save your own life? Wear a seatbelt

If you're traveling this holiday season officials from the Washington State Patrol urge you to not drink and drive and to always wear a seatbelt. The council says "studies show seat belts, when used, are 45% effective in preventing fatalities among front-seat passenger car occupants. An estimated 138 lives may be saved this Christmas Day holiday period because vehicle occupants wear their seat belts. An additional 80 lives could be saved if everyone wears seat belts."

