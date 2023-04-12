Tired of Vandalism In Yakima? Take Action on Community Action Day

Yakima's Community Action Day coming up Thursday, April 20.

City officials say it's a time to "engage, educate, and empower Yakima residents to identify, report and eradicate vandalism throughout their neighborhoods."

The event from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm will be held at Lewis and Clark Middle School, 1114 W. Pierce Street in Yakima.

MEET THE OFFICERS THAT PATROL YOUR AREA GET TO KNOW THEM



A press release says during the event "law enforcement, city officials, local schools, and community organizations will begin to foster community relationships by clarifying the roles of law enforcement and city officials regarding vandalism abatement." In other words you can meet people who will help you in your neighborhood. You can also meet the Officers that patrol in your area.

WHEN YOU ATTEND YOU'LL GET ADVICE AND SUPPLIES

“The City of Yakima aims to reduce vandalism cases by making neighborhood improvements to deter future criminal activity through graffiti abatement work,” says Communications & Public Affairs Director Randy Beehler. If you attend the event you can expect;

Free refreshments

Claim a free paint bucket and supply kit to paint over future vandalism on your own property (Limit 1 per household).

Create new relationships with law enforcement, city officials and other community members to increase crime prevention efforts throughout Yakima.

THE EVENT IS FUNDED BY A STATE GRANT

How is the city funding the event? Community Action Day is funded through a grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce. The Yakima City Council authorized the grant acceptance and agreement earlier this year.

