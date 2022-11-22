4 Reasons to Check Out the Yakima Valley Light Festival

The holiday is in full swing around the Yakima Valley, stockings have already been hung by the chimney with care and tidings are being had everywhere. Alright enough with the rhyming, we're here to tell you about the perfect Christmas event happening in the Yakima Valley and why you have to go check it out this year.

Of course, we're talking about the Yakima Valley Light Festival which started in 2020 to bring the community back together for a drive-thru light experience unlike any other. Each and every year it gets bigger and bigger, this year they've hit a new all-time high, so we want you to know before it's too late.

4.) It's Bigger Than Ever

This year they've done it up bigger than ever, with over 30 miles of lights stretched around the park. This will be great for families and kids of all ages. You can spend a good amount of the night driving around and enjoying the special treats they have, but we'll get to that.

3.) Great for the Family

You can pack the entire family into the car with Thursday nights being cheaper than the other nights it's the perfect family outing. You get to enjoy all the lights and the music by simply tuning into mega 93.3 to hear all the Christmas music you need.

2.) Christmas Treats

This year they're offering some great Christmas treats like cookies, candy, chicken strips sliders, and more. So. load up on the snacks or even bring some of your own and get your grub on while you enjoy all the lights.

1.) Special Guest Max From The Grinch who stole Christmas!

Max the Dog from The Grinch Who Stole Christmas will also be attending and out and about during the park, the more times you spot him the closer you get to winning season passes to the 2023 central Washington State Fair. A huge reward for just having fun, you'll have to have your phone on you and mark all the times you see him score this awesome prize!

There are plenty of more reasons to go while creating memories of a lifetime and seeing a Christmas light show that would leave Clark Griswald awe-struck. For more information and more just follow the link. Yakima Light Festival at the Central Washington State Fair Park

