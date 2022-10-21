WSU Dropping COVID Vaccine Requirements For Staff

(Spokane, WA) -- WSU is dropping its COVID vaccine requirements for most staff members. The school said they would lift the requirement at the same time that Governor Jay Inslee announced the end of COVID emergency orders by October 31st. Despite this change, the vaccine is still required for students enrolled on campus through next year. The school made headlines in 2021 after firing football coach Nick Rolovich for refusing the vaccine -- he is now suing the state for 25-million for wrongful termination.