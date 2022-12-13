Will Yakima Support The Regional Crime Center? We’ll Know Tuesday

Until now the city of Yakima hasn't been interested in supporting or participating in the future regional crime center to be located in Zillah. But that may or may not change during a Yakima City Council meeting on Tuesday.

The council could vote on Tuesday on whether to support the center

The council is expected to hear from Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray who isn't in favor of supporting the center saying many of the services that will be provided are already underway in the Yakima Police Department and would duplicate efforts if the city spent money to support the crime center.

Regardless of what the city does the center is moving forward

Startup funding for the center comes from $2.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for equipment, staff and training. Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell is now the Chair of the newly formed local crime center operations board.

The remainder of the funding for operations will come from cities like Yakima. How much each pays will be determined by population and obviously Yakima would be the largest contributor of $91,000 for the first year.

The council will also be talking about other issues

The meeting starts at 5:30 pm at Yakima City Hall.

Also on Tuesday Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney and Sheriff Bob Udell will make a presentation to the Council on the status of the current radio system and a concept for a proposed new radio system and potential ballot measure. County officials say they "hired an expert to evaluate the radio system and explore an upgrade of the overall public safety network. The City has been a participant in this evaluation process."

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

