What is the Meaning Behind the Flag-Draped Coffin

Today marks the first Memorial Day for me without my Dad who passed last July. I spent the weekend driving to various cemeteries to lay out flowers and remember family members. We have members of the family, who have served in the Air Force, Navy, and Army, and most of them in the Marine Corps. My Dad served during the Korean War in the Marine Corps.

While spending the time reflexing on the men and women who served and sacrificed for our country and the freedoms that we have. My memory went back to my Dad's funeral service with Marine Corps Funeral Honors ceremonies. I sat looking at the burial flag that was on display. My thoughts were like a daydream until I heard the snap of the flag during the folding of the flag by the Marines that were are on funeral honors detail.

This weekend, I learned some about the military funeral ceremony. I was reading an article called "The Meaning of the Flag-Draped Coffin." I found this on a Facebook post and also on an American Legion site click here

I read through the story and my eyes swelled with tears of pride. I agree with the people that posted and reposted this story. What a valuable and wonderful lesson that should be taught to all generations of people that are here now and to come in the future.

I hope you find this lesson as wonderful as I did and keep it close to your heart.

Thinkstock Thinkstock loading...

"The Meaning of the Flag-Draped Coffin"

"All Americans should be given this lesson. Those who think that America is an arrogant nation should really reconsider that thought. Our founding fathers used GOD's word and teachings to establish our Great Nation and I think it's high time Americans get re-educated about this Nation's history.

Please pass it along and be proud of the country we live in, and even more proud of those who serve to protect our 'GOD-GIVEN' rights and freedoms. I hope you take the time to read this … To understand what the flag-draped coffin really means …

Here is how to understand the flag that was laid upon it and is surrendered to so many widows and widowers: Do you know that at military funerals, the 21-gun salute stands for the sum of the numbers in the year 1776?

Funeral Held For Vietnam War Veteran Killed In Hurricane Sandy Getty Images loading...

Have you ever noticed that the honor guard pays meticulous attention to correctly folding the United States of America Flag 13 times? You probably thought it was to symbolize the original 13 colonies, but we learn something new every day! The 1st fold of the flag is a symbol of life. The 2nd fold is a symbol of the belief in eternal life.

The 3rd fold is made in honor and remembrance of the veterans departing the ranks who gave a portion of their lives for the defense of the country to attain peace throughout the world.

The 4th fold represents the weaker nature, for as American citizens trusting in God, it is to Him we turn in times of peace as well as in times of war for His divine guidance.

The 5th fold is a tribute to the country, for in the words of Stephen Decatur, 'Our Country, in dealing with other countries, may she always be right; but it is still our country, right or wrong.'

The 6th fold is for where people's hearts lie. It is with their heart that they pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with Liberty and Justice for all.

The 7th fold is a tribute to its Armed Forces, for it is through the Armed Forces that they protect their country and their flag against all her enemies, whether they be found within or without the boundaries of their republic.

The 8th fold is a tribute to the one who entered into the valley of the shadow of death so that we might see the light of day.

The 9th fold is a tribute to womanhood and Mothers. For it has been through their faith, their love, loyalty, and devotion that the character of the men and women who have made this country great has been molded.

The 10th fold is a tribute to the father, for he, too, has given his sons and daughters for the defense of their country since they were first born.

The 11th fold represents the lower portion of the seal of King David and King Solomon and glorifies in the Hebrews' eyes, the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob.

The 12th fold represents an emblem of eternity and glorifies, in the Christians' eyes, God the Father, the Son, and Holy Spirit.

The 13th fold, or when the flag is completely folded, the stars are uppermost reminding them of their nation's motto, 'In God We Trust.'

After the flag is completely folded and tucked in, it takes on the appearance of a cocked hat, ever reminding us of the soldiers who served under General George Washington, and the Sailors and Marines who served under Captain John Paul Jones, who were followed by their comrades and shipmates in the Armed Forces of the United States, preserving for them the rights, privileges, and freedoms they enjoy today.

There are some traditions and ways of doing things that have deep meaning. In the future, you'll see flags folded and now you will know why.

Please share this with the children you love and all others who love what is referred to as the symbol of ' Liberty and Freedom.' "