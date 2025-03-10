Western Washington U offers drag show, hormone therapy, trans voice therapy

(The Center Square) – Western Washington University’s LGBTQ center offers hormone treatments, trans-affirming voice therapy and an annual drag show, as well as an LGBTQ orientation and graduation.

Western Washington is the third largest public university in the state, according to its website. The school states it has a commitment to “student success, critical thought, creativity, and sustainability,” as well as to “equity and justice, and respect for the rights and dignity of others.”

WWU communications did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

The school’s LGBTQ center – LGBTQ+ Western – states on its website that its mission is “to advance the holistic thriving of diverse LGBTQ+ students, faculty, and staff.”

It will accomplish its mission via “collaboratively engaging the Western community with transformational knowledge, resources, advocacy, and celebration.”

Some of the “primary services” LGBTQ+ Western offers are Gender Affirming Care and Legal Name Change Support, Lavender Graduation, Annual Drag Show, and Queerientation, as stated on its website.

LGBTQ+ Western also provides a resource for locating gender neutral restrooms, and has a number of clubs and organizations for students, staff and faculty alike, including Lavender Menaces, Royal Gambit Drag Club, and the WWU Furry Club.

When contacted twice each for comment, neither LGBTQ+ Western, LGBTQ+ Western director Joe Hahn, nor LGBTQ+ Western & the Centers program manager Ayanna Phillips responded.

Gender Affirming Care at Western Washington entails things such as gender-affirming hormone therapy through the Student Health Center and trans-affirming voice therapy through referrals, according to its webpage.

Students at Western Washington can use a name other than their legal name for all aspects of schooling, or they can “change their legal name with the University by submitting a Name Change Request Form and supporting material as described on that form to the Registrar’s Office,” according to the school.

Lavender Graduation through LGBTQ+ Western is “a ceremony celebrating LGBTQ+ graduates” and is combined with the Western Pride Celebration, according to its webpage.

An LGBTQ student orientation also exists, entitled “queerientation,” according to a school description.

In late February, WWU held auditions for its 33rd Annual Drag Show. The “longest running university drag show in the state” started out as a student-run event in the 1990s, and is now run by the LGBTQ+ Western, the webpage states.

“Anyone 18+ is welcome to audition, including community members!” the April 11th event’s page reads. “Priority is given to currently enrolled Western Washington University students.”

“Full drag” is preferred for the auditions, while “messy props, loose glitter, full nudity, ‘weapon’ props or liquid” are prohibited, according to an event description.

The drag show is an “all-ages event,” the show’s webpage states, while also featuring a section on how to “support local drag.”

WWU also offers a minor in “Queer Theory” and a major or minor in “Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies.”