WATCH: Nearly $78 billion budget sent to Gov. Ferguson as WA leg session ends

(The Center Square) – Will he sign it into law? That’s the question for Washington state Gov. Bob Ferguson now that lawmakers have sent him a two-year $77.8 billion operating budget.

On Sunday, the last day of the session, both chambers of the state Legislature approved the operating budget, which combines billions in cuts and adds billions more in revenue via new and higher taxes over the four-year budget outlook.

According to Senate Republicans, the average Washington family of four will pay an additional $2,000 a year in higher taxes by the end of the four-year cycle.

The budget on Ferguson’s desk reflects the biggest challenge legislators grappled with this session: a projected shortfall of up to $16 billion according to Democrats, though non-partisan budget staff say the figure is less than half that size.

“Staff are still poring over the list to see what all is in there,” said Sen. Nikki Torres, R-Pasco, who worked with Sen. Chris Gildon, R-Puyallup, on a no-new-taxes budget proposal from Senate Republicans that did not gain traction with Democrats.

Sen. June Robinson, D-Everett, was one of four Democrats who made up the conference committee responsible for resolving differences between the Senate and House spending plans. Republicans were left out of conference negotiations on the budget.

Ahead of a final vote Sunday, Robinson said the budget is “a path” but acknowledged minority members have not felt included in the process.

“We listened to constituents, stakeholders and colleagues,” she said. “And to my colleagues on the other side of the aisle who may not think they see themselves in this budget, I feel genuinely sad about that.”

Several Republican senators spoke against the budget’s spending plan, raising concerns about the impact of tax increases on average Washingtonians and the impact on businesses, large and small.

Sen. Travis Couture, R-Allyn, told The Center Square that the budget passed was one of the most reckless in state history.

“We’re still spending more than we take in, and that’s even with the largest tax increases in state history,” he said. “Those tax increases are on working-class, blue-collar Washingtonians all over this state.”

Couture argued the majority party failed on promises made early in the session to make hard choices about the budget.

“They practiced the same budget gimmicks that got us in this situation,” he said. At the end of the day, the only people that win as a result of the largest tax increases in state history are politicians, bureaucrats, and criminals, and that’s absolutely wrong. We should have done a lot better for the people of the state of Washington.”

Rep. April Connors, R-Kennewick, was gaveled down after reading from an editorial in The Seattle Times that was sharply critical of the majority Democrats' final budget proposal.

“No matter how hard ruling Democrats try to steer a buffet of tax hikes toward businesses and wealthier Washingtonians, they will make life costlier for all – including those who can least afford it,” the editorial stated.

The speaker told Connors that her reading from the article “impugned” members, even if she was speaking in the “third person.”

“We just did the largest tax hike in the history of the state of Washington,” Connors continued. “My voice was not heard as the assistant ranking member in Appropriations. This budget does not help Washington. It hurts Washington.”

Rep. Timm Ormsby, D-Spokane, spoke in support of the budget.

“This was a year that demanded very difficult and painful choices,” he said. “We focused on the people that need the state’s programs and services and the folks that provide those programs and services. With every decision we made, we focused on the people.”

Rep. Josh Penner, R-Orting, urged fellow lawmakers to vote against the budget.

“Fees, taxes and fines, oh my,” he said. “There’s not a corner of this state that you can hide from this budget. Hunting passes, fishing licenses, taxes on top of rents, taxes on top of mortgages, taxes on top of groceries, taxes on top of gas and fuel. What I’ve experienced as a ranking member of the minority after four months of being part of this budgeting process is an assumption that 3 million voices in Washington state do not matter.”

“This session is the culmination of left-wing arrogance and ideology in Olympia,” Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, texted The Center Square. “It’s a failure for Washington’s parents, families, kids, economy and traditions.”

On Sunday morning, Ferguson told TVW that he was pleased to see the proposal included fewer tax hikes than previous iterations. He indicated he would look closer at the budget package before signing it into law.

The governor has 20 days to sign a budget. Ferguson has indicated he will sign it.