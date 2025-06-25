(The Center Square) – The Washington State Transportation Commission wants the public to weigh in on its draft 20-year transportation plan.

The Washington Transportation Plan Vision 2050 draft guides transportation agencies and service providers to align their policies, spending and priorities. The plan focuses on integrating transportation modes, enhancing mobility and addressing environmental and economic considerations through 2050. Transportation modes include freight, ferries, roads, transit, bicycling and walking.

“A unified transportation strategy is more critical than ever as Washington state faces rapid population growth, aging infrastructure and rising demands on public resources,” WSTC Chair Debbie Young said in a news release. “We have developed Vision 2050 through robust public and partner engagement to serve as a roadmap to address our key challenges and foster innovation across the state.”

According to the Washington State Office of Financial Management, the state's population is expected to grow from 7.7 million in 2020 to over 9.8 million in 2050.

The Vision 2050 draft acknowledges that fact and what it means for the Evergreen State.

“By 2050, we can expect roughly 2 million new neighbors, the equivalent of adding two more Seattles to Washington state,” the draft reads. “Though much of the growth will be centered on the Interstate 5 corridor, communities across the state will feel the impact. By 2044, it is estimated we will need over a million new housing units, and 400,000 of these will need to be affordable to lower-income households. To support this growth and development, we must have a safe, connected, and resilient transportation system and use the following long-term vision as our northern star.”

The Washington Transportation Plan Vision 2050 is funded through a combination of federal, state and local sources. These include federal grants, state gas taxes, vehicle registration fees and other transportation-related taxes and fees. Additionally, local agencies contribute through their revenue sources.

Earlier this year, the Washington State Legislature passed a $15.2 billion transportation budget for the 2025-27 biennium.

Feedback may be emailed to transc@wstc.wa.gov, submitted via an online form on the commission’s website, or mailed to PO Box 47308, Olympia, WA 98504-7308. Public comment will be accepted through Friday, July 18.

WSTC expects to release its final plan by the end of July.