(The Center Square) – The Washington Supreme Court is set to hear a case challenging Initiative 2066, a voter-approved measure protecting access to natural gas, on Jan. 22, 2026.

The case was brought to the state’s highest court after a King County Superior Court judge ruled I-2066 was unconstitutional due to violating the single-subject rule by covering multiple unrelated topics.

I-2066 was approved by nearly 2 million voters in November 2024.

Two months ago, the Washington Supreme Court accepted direct review of the case and stated that it would consider the case “de novo,” meaning it would consider the merits of the case without being bound by the lower court's decision.

The Building Industry Association of Washington is the sponsor I-2066.

"It's good to have a hearing date, and we can now prepare arguments," BIAW Vice President Greg Lane told The Center Square on Tuesday.

He added that he is confident the initiative is constitutional and looks forward to the upcoming Supreme Court hearing as an opportunity to ensure that the will of voters is protected.

Lane said he doesn’t expect a ruling on the case until fall 2026 at the earliest, which would be nearly two years since Washington voters approved the natural gas protection initiative.