Guess Which Washington State Town Was Voted Again Worst Place To Live?

One Washington State Town Makes The Worst Place To Live 2x In A Row

They say home is where the heart is and beauty is in the eye of the beholder but one Washington State town continues to make the "worst place to live" surveys; for some, I'm sure it comes as no surprise.



What Washington State Towns Have Been Voted Worst Places To Live In WA

I've shared these lists before and defended Washington State multiple times, so don't shoot the messenger. If you are curious about who made the top 10 and who made the #1 spot, keep on reading.

So I saw this list in a Facebook feed and video from esenotes.com. Washington State towns like Shelton and Aberdeen make the list of the top worst places to live in Washington.

According to the video, Yakima again takes the #1 spot of the worst place to live in Washington State.

I'll defend Yakima a little bit, Yakima does have some great areas to live like West Valley, and some great local eateries like Miner's.

The bummer is that Yakima also has three times the crime rate as a typical town of the same size. The three times I've lived in Yakima, my car was broken into multiple times.

I have a lot of friends who live in Yakima and they love it.

Yakima, like any town, has its good points and bad points but after seeing this video, are we surprised that Yakima has made the list of "the worst place to live" in Washington State?

Poor Yakima just tends to be everyone's punching bag in Washington State.

