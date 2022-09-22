Washington’s #1 Donut (Ranked the Best in the Nation) Looks Crazy Good

Washington State's #1 Donut Shop Is A Hidden Gem Worth Finding

Who doesn't love a fresh fluffy donut? I know Homer Simpson never turns one down. There are a lot of great donut places in Washington State but a website has ranked all the donut shops in the nation and they've crowned a winner.

There Are Four Locations Where You Can Find Washington State's #1 Donut Shop

I remember when Krispy Kreme was all the rage and imagine my disappointment when I discovered that Krispy Kreme wasn't a Pacific Northwest company. Washington State has long been a leader in launching great brands like Starbucks, Microsoft, and Amazon.

Washington State donuts might not get the love that other well-known donut places get like Dunkin' Donuts and Krispy Kreme but what Washington State lacks in exposure, we make up for in taste.

The website lovefood.com has ranked the nation's best doughnuts and here's a place to check out if you are road tripping to Seattle.

It might have an unusual name, but General Porpoise Donuts in Seattle is said to have the best donuts in Washington State according to lovefood.com

After checking out General Porpoises' photos online, I could almost lick the picture.

Here is how General Porpoise describes its unique donuts:

Doughnuts at General Porpoise are made with fresh eggs from La Ferme des Anes chickens and are filled with seasonal jams, jellies, curds, custards, and creams. Expect classic flavors like vanilla custard or berries and cream, as well as new favorites, like peanut butter and jelly, roasted lemon curd, apple butter, and chocolate marshmallow.

Emerald City, you might add There are four locations in Seattle to check out and the next time you're in the, you might add General Porpoise donuts to your list of things to check out.

