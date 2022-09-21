The Bottom Line Live from DC Day 1

For the second year in a row we have had the honor of being invited to participate in the Federation for American immigration Reform's (FAIR) Hold Their Feet 2 the Fire conference. Over the next two days we will talk to experts in the fields of policy, law enforcement, lawmaking, Federal Agencies, and spending.

Today's experts are:

3pm - Jessica Vaughn - Center for Immigration Studies

Jessica has been with the Center since 1992 and her area of expertise is immigration policies along with operations. Jessica can speak to visa programs and immigration benefits and enforcement with expertise in enforcement and public safety. Jessica also directed a Department of Justice funded project regarding use of immigration enforcement in transnational gang suppression.

3:30pm - Congressman Dan Newhouse (R) 4th District

Congressman Newhouse is currently finishing his 4th term in the US House and running for re-election to serve a fifth term. The Sunnyside native currently serves as the Chairman of the Congressional Western Caucus and also serves on the House Committee on Appropriations, Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development, Subcommittee on Agriculture, and the Subcommittee on the Legislative Branch. Congressman Newhouse has been a voice for immigration reform since being elected in 2014.

4pm - Sheriff Kieran Donahue - Sheriff, Canyon County, Idaho

Sheriff Donahue is currently serving his third term in Canyon County, Idaho, the state's second largest county. He has been a vocal supporter of border security throughout his career and has travelled the nation educating other law enforcement agencies on the drug and human trafficking rings led by the cartels across the Southern Border.

4:30pm - Mark Morgan - Former Acting Commissioner of US Customs and Border Protection - Newsmax Contributor - Senior Fellow at FAIR

Mark Morgan is also former LAPD, he served his County in the US Marine Corps, a former FBI agent, former Chief of US Border Patrol, and is an attorney. It's hard to find someone with a broader range of local and federal law enforcement experience and knowledge on immigration. It will be worth tuning in to hear his assessment of the current situation at the border and the impacts it is having around the Nation.