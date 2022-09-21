Pasco Airport’s Worst Airplane Crash Remembered Sadly After All These Years

Two Major Airplane Crashes Occurred At The Pasco Airport 20 Years Apart

The recent airplane crash at the Pasco Airport has many sadly remembering the biggest airplane crash to occur in the Tri-Cities.

MGV Photography MGV Photography/FACEBOOK loading...

99.9% of the time, flights in and out of the Pasco Airport go off without a hitch but sadly in 1969 and in 1989, Pasco experienced two crashes that most people haven't forgotten about.

Get our free mobile app

According to Wikipedia:

On June 20, 1969, a Beechcraft Model 99 operated by Cascade Airways, bound for Spokane International Airport, pitched up steeply after takeoff, lost control, and crashed. The probable causes were the pitch trim was found in the full nose up position and the captain's seat was unlocked and fully aft. Both occupants died

MGV Photography MGV Photography/FACEBOOK loading...

The plane crash more recently that most people remember is the plane crash of 1989

On December 26, 1989, a British Aerospace Jetstream operated by North Pacific Airlines on behalf of United Express Flight 2415, a domestic scheduled passenger flight inbound from Yakima Air Terminal, crashed on an instrument landing system (ILS) approach to PSC 400 feet short of runway 21. Ice buildup and an unstabilized approach were the probable causes. All four passengers and two crew were killed.

Luckily air travel statistically is safer than any other mode of transportation but those accidents when they do happen sadly can still be in our memories for a long time.

greg neft greg neft loading...

The crash that occurred on September 20th, 2022 had survivors, and the quick response of the Pasco Fire Department put out the fire.

If you want to read more about the 1989 Pasco Airport crash of flight 2415, you can click here for more details.

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...