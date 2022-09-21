Inslee Says Nordic Trip Produces Results

(Olympia, WA) -- Washington Governor Jay Inslee says his Nordic trade mission is getting answers and results. This week, he visited Sweden, Finland, and Norway meeting with political leaders and businesses. The Governor says he talked with six businesses that are interested in possibly doing business with Washington state. Inslee also saw electric-powered ferry technology. Washington wants to eventually convert its ferries to electric power. Inslee says he received a clear message from businesses to find ways to accelerate the permitting process.