What Is Your Washington Shopping Secret?

Is it really a secret if everyone knows about it and can enjoy it?

Yes and no. Just because people can access, use, and enjoy it doesn’t mean they actually know about it.

This is the topic of discussion over at Reddit, especially with a particular wholesale store… Costco.

What’s Your Secret Costco Item?

That is the title of a recent Reddit thread by user mrfasthorse.

“Everybody loves Costco. Most people I know get the same standards. Toilet paper, paper towels, sparkling water, trash bags, storage bins, laundry soap, pet food, cauliflower pizza, etc.”

The user has a point: last time my wife was there, water, toilet paper, and laundry soap were at the top of our shopping list.

woman telling a secret pointing to the left, inside a costco warehouse. Canva loading...

“What’s a sleeper product you get that you swear by?” – mrfasthorse

That’s a great question. What is an “out of the norm” product you buy?



Giphy.com

I was blown away by an animal cracker snack (read my reviews for that here), and now, when we go back, we’re on the hunt for those things!

And it doesn’t have to be from Costco; it can be from Walmart, Fred Meyer, Target, Winco, etc.!

What is a little-known necessity/treat you get from any store that no one knows about?

Tap the App and share your secrets. If they’re juicy enough, I’ll write a follow-up article to help spread the word.

Now, if you don’t want to share because then EVERYONE will try to snatch up your deals, I get that.

But, if more people know about it, purchase it, and enjoy it, more stores will carry the item, or at least places like Costco that swap out inventory regularly might just keep it around.



Giphy.com

If you love something, spread the word, Tap the App and spill your secrets!

