"Idol Across America" Invites Washington Singers to Audition!

If you love to sing and think you can, now is your chance to audition via Zoom!

We've all watched the exciting competition of American Idol, which has jump-started the careers of many phenomenal performers from Season One Kelly Clarkson to Country Queen Carrie Underwood, Scotty McCreery, Phillip Phillips, Jordon Sparks, and we can't forget Iam Tongi from Federal Way, WA.

I got to be a guest singer on the Broadway stage in New York City this past January with the Musical Broadway show called "A Beautiful Noise" where Nick Fradiani is the lead male portraying the likeness of Neil Diamond.

It was a definite highlight of my life! He's an amazing singer and performer. And such a nice guy! Nick and Clark Beckham competed fiercely on Season 14 of American Idol.

The whole cast was so incredibly sweet to me and had me take pictures with all of them. It was such a surprise to be treated like a celebrity when I was the one in complete "Awe" of all of them! They were fantastic performers and the show was amazing!

We all choose our favorites and follow along feeling like we are competing ourselves! Oh..Is that just me?? haha.

One time, many many years ago I sent an audition tape out for a show like this. I think it was for The Voice. I never heard a thing back, I'm not sure what email I gave them, but I certainly never thought I stood a chance.

However, I have been able to sing all over the Northwest states and make great money to supplement my income. So the moral to that story is...Do what you love and reach for the opportunities you love, If you make it great! If not, that particular situation wasn't meant for you and that's okay.

At the end, of the day, it's about making a TV show.

I know a fantastic singer from the west side of Washington who tried out for American Idol and never got a callback. So that made me feel better.

They choose their contestants in a particular order and begin setting the stage for an exciting show. If you don't get picked, it could be that they filled their requirement with enough quality singers for this round. It appears they pull in contestants that make for funny or interesting moments for TV too.

Hopeful singers can audition face-to-face with an American Idol producer, in search of the next superstar.

This is happening on Monday, August 19th.

What Can I Expect?

This will be an open-call virtual Zoom audition for American Idol in Washington State.

Get ready to audition on this year's "Idol Across America" NOW!

And Kudos to you for being BRAVE!

