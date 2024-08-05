A Heartbreaking Discovery In Washington’s Salish Sea 

Over the weekend, a sad discovery was made in the Salish Sea: a humpback whale was found with its fluke (tail) missing. It’s believed that this whale’s tail might have been severed due to a fishing entanglement some years back. This same whale was spotted in British Columbia back on July 10th, and its remarkable journey from the Campbell River in British Columbia to San Juan Island is quite impressive. However, the whale now faces severe challenges. Without its tail, it has to use its pectoral flippers to move, making it hard to escape predators and find enough food, leading to nutritional stress and a higher risk of infection.

Jessica Farrer from the Whale Museum in Washington shed light on how common such injuries are and how serious the whale’s situation is. The nearby presence of West Coast Bigg’s Killer Whales only makes things worse for the injured whale.

Who are Bigg’s Killer Whales?

Bigg’s killer whales, also known as Transients, are known for their dramatic hunting tactics. They prey on large marine mammals like Steller sea lions and are equipped with powerful canines, making them formidable predators in the marine ecosystem.

Population and Range

The West Coast Bigg’s killer whale population is around 400 individuals, ranging from Alaska to Northern California. They were listed as Threatened under the Species at Risk Act (SARA) in 2003. Their numbers have been increasing, especially in the Salish Sea, thanks in part to the rebound of Harbour Seal populations.

Social Structure and Genetics

Bigg’s killer whales are genetically distinct from resident orcas and have been for at least 750,000 years. They travel in matrilines, usually in groups of 3-7, which helps them hunt more efficiently. Their diet consists of various marine mammals, and as apex predators, they accumulate high levels of toxins, which can affect their health.

A Bit of History

Dr. Michael Bigg, a Canadian Fisheries and Oceans scientist, conducted the first comprehensive survey of killer whales on the west coast in the 1970s. He discovered that killer whales could be individually identified by their unique markings, revolutionizing the study of their social relationships and travel patterns. In his honor, Transient killer whales were renamed Bigg’s killer whales.

Helping Distressed Whales

If you ever spot an entangled whale, report it to relevant authorities like the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. This can potentially save these creatures and raise awareness of the issues marine life faces due to human activities.

The monitoring of this injured humpback whale south of Lopez Island in the San Juan Islands, WA, highlights the severe impacts of marine debris on marine mammals. The San Juan County Marine Mammal Stranding Network (SJCMMSN) and the Soundwatch Boater Education Program have been keeping an eye on the whale to assess its health and behavior. This case shows the dangers of marine debris and the importance of reporting entangled marine animals to the proper authorities rather than trying to help the animal directly.

Boating Around Whales: What You Need to Know

Keep your distance: Stay at least 100 yards/meters away from humpback and other baleen whales.

When whales are resting or with a calf: Keep 200 yards/meters away.

Slow down: Reduce your speed to less than 7 knots when within ½ mile or 1000 meters of the whales.

Report sightings: If you see any entangled, distressed, sick, or dead marine mammals, report them to the relevant hotlines.

By following these guidelines and respecting marine wildlife viewing laws and regulations, you can help protect these incredible animals.