Washington & Oregon: See 13 Wildfires Still Burning August 2023

Washington and Oregon are still fighting forest fires, but which ones are the worst, and how much has already burned?

Washington & Oregon Wildfires: August 2023

With the start of August 2023 in Oregon and Washington, wildfire season is in full swing. Luckily most of Washington and Oregon have been spared by the smokey air the rest of the country is suffering from according to an interactive map released by AirNow. Most of the smoke has been blown southeast of Washington because of the jet stream. Even though we are mostly spared from smoke pollution, there are still 13 large wildfires burning in both states causing problems. To keep track, the NWCC has an interactive map where you can see all the fires burning today, the areas most affected by the smoke, and other important data about them.

The Number of Fires & Acres Burned in 2023 So Far

According to NWCC daily fire data, exactly 1,793 fires have burned 129,469 acres in both Washington and Oregon so far in 2023. The data also shows that 1,513 of those fires were caused by humans and burned 123,911 acres of the total. Only 280 fires were started by lightning burning only a total of 5,559 acres in both Washington and Oregon State. The data sheet also shows that a total of 51 crews in both Washington and Oregon are working in low to extreme danger fighting those fires. The following 13 fires are placed in order from the smallest to the largest in the amount of acres burned so far this year.

13 Fires Burning in Washington & Oregon

Check out all the data from the NWCC yourself by clicking here.