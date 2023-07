2023′s most and least stressed states: Where WA ranks

In a recent national survey from Wallethub, the state of Washington ranks smack dab in the middle among stressed states in America.

The personal finance website WalletHub.com it's list of 2023′s Most & Least Stressed States.

It ranked Washington as the 25th least stressed state…or the 25th most stressed out state (it works both ways right?)

WalletHub said it compared the 50 states across 41 metrics. Data sets included average hours worked per week, personal bankruptcy, and share of adults getting adequate sleep.

OVERALL 3 STRESSED OUT STATES

1 - Mississippi

2 - Louisiana

3 - New Mexico

OVERALL 3 MOST CALM STATES

48 - New Hampshire

49 - Utah

50 - Minnesota

Here are the key rankings for Washington’s metrics, which ultimately led to its overall rank:

Work related stress: Washington came in 32nd

The Top 3 Work related most stressed out states:

1 - Alaska

2 - Wyoming

3 - Louisiana

The most calm 3 Work related states:

48 - Montana

49 - Vermont

50 - Utah

(our neighbor, Idaho, just missed out on the top 3…ranking as the 4th most calm state at work at #47)

Money related stress: Washington was in the calmer half of the rankings: 30th

The Top 3 Money related most stressed out states:

1 - Mississippi

2 - Alabama

3 - New Mexico

The most calm 3 Work related states:

48 - New Jersey

49 - Iowa

50 - Minnesota

Family related stress: Washington is 16th (our most stressed out category)

The Top 3 Family related most stressed out states:

1 - New Mexico

2 - Nevada

3 - New York

The most calm 3 Family related states:

48 - North Dakota

49 - Utah

50 - South Dakota

Health and Safety related stress: Washington was 27th

The Top 3 Health and Safety related most stressed out states:

1 - Arkansas

2 - West Virginia

3 - Louisiana

The most calm 3 Health and Safety related states:

48 - Rhode Island

49 - Massachusetts

50 - Hawaii

INFO SOURCE: Wallethub.com