(The Center Square) – The federal government is granting Washington state’s request for emergency assistance following days of torrential rain that have led to historic flooding in the western part of the state.

On Friday, Gov. Bob Ferguson confirmed that President Donald Trump approved the state’s request for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Ferguson submitted a disaster declaration request on Wednesday as flood-prone communities evacuated residents and issued emergency alerts.

“We deeply deeply appreciate the support of this federal government at a time of real need here in Washington state,” Ferguson said in Tukwila on Friday.

The approved declaration does not guarantee any financial resources, according to Ferguson. He said he will follow up with FEMA on the details.

Ferguson said Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem called him to confirm the FEMA request had been approved and discussed the state’s conditions amid ongoing flooding. According to Ferguson, Noem said short-term federal resources could be available.

Under FEMA’s public assistance programs, at least 75% of eligible disaster-related costs may be reimbursed.

The Washington National Guard activated 400 members to assist flooded communities this week. In brutal weather conditions, first responders aided Washingtonians in need. This includes an instance in which King County Sheriff’s Office deputies rescued a man trapped on top of his car in flooded waters. Preliminary statistics reveal dozens of rescues made in King County alone. There are no numbers on how many people have been rescued statewide.

As of Friday, there have been around 20 state highways closed across 11 counties, according to Washington state Department of Transportation Northwest Region Administrator Brian Nielsen.

The water levels are expected to remain high for an “extended period of time,” according to Ferguson. This may put pressure on impacted infrastructure.

Ferguson said there will be a separate conversation with the federal government for additional federal assistance.

“A separate conversation will come, we’re going back to the government obviously for assistance for the very significant financial resources we will need as we dig out from this major major event,” Ferguson said.

Earlier this year, FEMA denied the application for federal disaster relief in response to Washington’s request for disaster relief funding tied to a bomb cyclone in November 2024.