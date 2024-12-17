Warm Temps Hitting Tri-Cities Before Christmas?

Who Is Reporting What?

Different weather reporting services vary a few degrees, but the range most are reporting is between 55 and 58 degrees. The National Weather Service in Pendleton (which covers the Tri-Cities area for the federal agency) is calling for a high of 55.

Canva Canva loading...

The Weather Channel is calling for the temps to hit 57 with much of the rest of the forecast the same.

Get our free mobile app

The Sun Will Arrive...But It Won't Be Alone

One thing we know for sure in the TC is when we have weather swings like this, the wind is always a big piece of the equation. This time is no different. The average wind gusts are expected to be between 15-30 miles per hour out of the southwest, with the potential to get above 40 miles an hour, before settling down to around 5-10 mph in the evening.

How Long Will This Last?

Longer than you think. We are expecting another 50 degree day on Christmas Eve with Christmas Day not showing much potential to be white.

Weather Channel Weather Channel loading...

It will still feel like fall as we enter winter, so enjoy it while it lasts. Our next projected daytime high in the 30 degree range won't hit until New Year's Eve.