What’s Making Waves in Washington Sky?

In a sight that I am very jealous of not seeing Residents and visitors near Whidbey Island were treated to a rare meteorological phenomenon. They were able to see Wave clouds. The actual name is Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds, commonly known as "wave" clouds, rolled in. This stunning phenomenon of nature is uncommon in Washington, making the sighting special for sure.

Description of the Clouds:

Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds have a wave-like appearance, with rounded crests that look like ocean waves. This visual effect is created when differing wind speeds and air densities interact, producing a pattern that seems to ripple across the sky.

"Wave" clouds, or Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds loading...

Formation Explanation:

The formation of these clouds can be likened to how wind creates ripples on water. When wind moves over the tops of clouds, it generates a wave-like pattern due to the interaction between the layers of air with varying velocities.

Practical Uses:

In addition to their visual appeal, Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds serve practical purposes for pilots and mariners. They can be used as indicators of wind direction and potential turbulence, providing valuable information for navigating the skies and seas.

Naming and Inspiration:

The clouds are named in honor of Lord Kelvin and Hermann von Helmholtz, who explored the physical principles behind this intriguing cloud formation. There is also speculation that the swirling patterns of these clouds might have influenced Vincent van Gogh’s iconic painting, Starry Night.