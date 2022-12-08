Walla Walla House Fire Sends One To The Hospital

(Walla Walla, WA) -- The Walla Walla Fire Department responded to a house fire around 6:00 Thursday morning off the 300 Block of Grape Street. That's right near Providence Medical Center. When crews arrived, they found flames shooting out of the front of the home. Firefighters had things under control within 10 minutes. While firefighters were driving to the scene, emergency communications told them that all residents were out of the home. Upon arrival, crews discovered flames from the front of the single-story house. After verifying that everyone was out of the home, crews started extinguishing the fire that had made its way into the attic.

In a press release, Walla Walla Fire says the blaze was said to be under control at 6:42am, but crews remained on the scene until 8:10 mopping up hotspots

One person was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center for fire-related injuries. No firefighters were hurt.

A fire investigator is on the scene investigating the cause of the blaze.

Damage to the property and contents is estimated at $97,500.

There were no working smoke alarms installed at this residence.

