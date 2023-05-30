WA Fuel Prices Jump Over Memorial Weekend, 17th Week of Raises

Amazon Amazon loading...

In 17 of the 22 weeks so far in 2023, WA state drivers have seen gas prices rise.

Gas prices jump again on Memorial Day weekend.

While the national average is around $3.57 according to AAA data, WA state's average for a gallon of regular unleaded climbed from $4.60 to $4.68.

The most expensive WA county was San Juan, with an average price of $5.22 per gallon, King County was at $4.85, in Southeastern WA, Benton, and Franklin Counties had prices of $4.57 and $4.59 respectively.

The cheapest gas to be found was in Asotin County, in the most southeastern corner of the state, where the average price was $4.07.

Only California and Hawaii have higher prices than WA state. The steady climb began after the state's carbon tax laws went into effect, resulting in steady hikes pretty much over the last 17 weeks.