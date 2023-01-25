Violent Pendleton Shooting Suspect Apprehended by Deputies

The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office announced the apprehension of a wanted shooting suspect.

The man shot the victim in the arm, the victim had to have part of his arm amputated

The UCSO says the charges against 35-year-old Travis Laib of Pendelton included, according to officials:

"..felony charges of Assault I, Felon in Possession of a Weapon, and Unlawful use of a Weapon (felony), and the misdemeanor charges of Menacing and Reckless Endangering."

Officials say January 6th, Laib is accused of shooting a male victim. Around 4:14 AM that day, Deputies were called to St. Anthony's Hospital in Pendleton where they were informed by medical staff they were treating a victim who had been shot in the arm.

The man was triaged, then airlifted to Oregon Health and Science Hospital in Portland. He had to undergo emergency surgery, which resulted in having part of that injured arm amputated. Laid was identified as the probable suspect, and the subsequent investigation resulted in evidence and charges against him.

He is now in the Umatilla County jail. The conditions of his arrest and where it occurred were not released. A photo of the subject was not available at this time.