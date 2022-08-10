Fire Destroys Pendleton Flour Mill

UPDATE 8:33-The County Courthouse is closed due to the active fire at the Pendleton Flour Mill. State Court operations will be moving to the courthouse in Hermiston, 915 SE columbia Drive.

(Pendleton, OR) -- An early morning fire that burned for hours has destroyed the Pendleton Flour Mill. This apparently happened just around 4:30am off 501 S.E. Emigrant Ave. Pendleton City Dispatch received multiple 9-1-1 calls for the blaze, which apparently was so intense because of silos that were full of finished grain. Emergency services are asking you to stay away from the area. The cause is unknown. The investigation will get underway as soon as the situation is stabilized.

This is Breaking News. Check back here for updates