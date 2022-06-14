UW Medicine to Halt COVID-19 Testing Operations at Richland Community Test Site

(Richland, WA) -- They're the operation on pause due to less demand. Health officials have announced that UW Medicine is closing the Richland COVID-19 Test Site. The Richland Community Test site opened on September 9, 2021 and completed more than 23,800 tests over the past nine months.



“We are immensely grateful to all of the staff, volunteers and partners who worked so

diligently to get this testing site up and running. Thank you to the City of Richland, UW Medicine and Columbia Safety for their hard work and dedication to this site. We also thank the many clinics and pharmacies that have continued to provide testing services.” said Jennifer Greenwood, UW Medicine.



Come Wednesday, June 15, those still wanting a COVID test can get one at the CBC testing site along W. Argent Street in Pasco. That site is open Friday through Tuesday from 8:30a.m. to 4:00 p.m.



