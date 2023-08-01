Unbelievable Oregon House Has a Spellbinding Hidden Disney Forest
If you've got the money or win the lottery, this on-the-market mansion is a great place to drop a cool $11 million...wow...it's amazing inside and out.
Disney-like Forest Theme Complete With A Tree House Sleeping Area Is Awesome
I love the website Zillow Gone Wild and I got alerted to this awesome house in Lake Oswego Oregon. The coolest thing is this house features a Disney forest theme that any kid would love to explore.
Here are details from the listing:
South Beach comes to the banks of the Willamette River in Lake Oswego, Clackamas County.
An absolute jaw-dropping restoration to one of Oregon's most impressive estates. This 2.95-acre gated, sprawling domain is a resort unto itself.
This one-of-a-kind has everything the discerning buyer can imagine from a private gym to your own personal whiskey library, a ballroom that easily converts into a screening room.
The billiard parlor is equipped with a full bar and kitchenette, and the pool house has an indoor BBQ and catering area to stage events or chill your favorite drinks.
One of the main floor bedrooms is a young person's dream as it's been converted into a Disney-like forest theme complete with a tree house sleeping area.
Space for toys: the property comes complete with a deep water dock and boat lift, the upper garage has space for 4 vehicles while the lower has space for an additional 8+;
Oversized guest suites, multiple office/den spaces for the owners or staff, the primary bedroom has a dressing room and substantial closet, crow's nest reading room, nanny or in-law suite with living room, and more
Take a peek inside:
Located at 12850 SW Fielding Rd, Lake Oswego, OR, this property could cost you $75,000 a month.
If you want to see more on this listing, click here.