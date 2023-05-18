2 Shot One Dead in Yakima Wednesday

Yakima Police are investigating a gang related shooting that injured a juvenile in Yakima on Wednesday. Officers say the shooting was reported at about 7:30 pm Wednesday at Custer and Garfield Avenues after people called 911 to report shots fired. Police found a juvenile male who had been shot.

POLICE SAY THE TEEN WILL SURVIVE THE SHOOTING

The teen was taken to Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening wounds. Capt. Jay Seely says it could be another long summer of gang related shootings and assaults because many times when a shooting happens rival gang members want revenge. He can't say if that will be the case with this shooting but he says that's what has happened many times in the past. He's just hoping innocent bystanders aren't injured or killed during the shootings that happen in public spaces including area neighborhoods.

TWO SHOOTINGS WERE REPORTED IN YAKIMA WEDNESDAY

It was the second shooting that happened on Wednesday in Yakima. The first shooting was reported at about 1:00 am Wednesday in the 1400 block of Fairbanks Avenue. A 33-year-old man was found dead at the scene by Officers who are now searching for a suspect or suspects. They aren't saying if the shooting was also gang related and there's no motive for the murder. If you know anything that can help police contact the Yakima Police Department at 509-575-6200. Detectives are now searching for clues that could lead to an arrest.

A THIRD HOMICIDE REMAINS UNSOLVED IN YAKIMA



The department's homicide detectives are also busy searching for a suspect in another homicide reported last month in the west alley of the 700 block of South 7th Street. Officers were called to the area at 1:59 am for shots fired. When they arrived they found a 53-year-old man sitting in the drivers seat of a van. The man, who had been shot has been identified as Ramiro Sanchez Cruz. He was rushed to Multicare Memorial Hospital where he died. No arrests have been made and no other information has been released Police are searching for information that could lead them to an arrest.

If you know anything contact Yakima Police Detective Lee at 509-575-6200.

