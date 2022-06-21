Two Dead After Shooting in Okanogan County

(Tonasket, WA)  --  An argument between neighbors in Tonasket led to a fatal shooting.  Okanogan County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report that 61-year-old Scott Pollock had exchanged gunfire with a neighbor Monday, leaving Pollock with a gunshot wound to his hand.  Pollock told deputies he hit 26-year-old Raymond Smith in the chest during the shootout.  Deputies went to Smith's house and found both Raymond and 56-year-old Kimberly Smith dead from gunshot wounds.  Pollock was transferred to Harborview Medical Center for treatment of his injury.

