Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Puppy Is Truly Facing Life or Death

The story of this week's Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is one of need, but in a different way than we normally share with you. Dawson is a 5-month-old Lab mix who arrived at the Shelter on September 7, 2024, after being found behind the Regency Park Apartments near Queensgate Drive in Richland.

TCAS TCAS loading...

Shortly after his arrival, the staff noticed unusual noises and that he was having difficulty keeping food down. A trip to the vet revealed that he has Megaesophagus , a condition that affects the esophagus, making it difficult for food to reach the stomach.

Megaesophagus can be classified as either a congenital condition, often associated with a condition called Persistent Right Aortic Arch (PRAA), or generalized Megaesophagus, which can occur due to various causes. Unfortunately, Dawson's condition is permanent. Radiographs taken by the shelter's veterinarian were sent to Washington State University, where they confirmed that he is not a candidate for the surgical intervention typically available for PRAA dogs.

Get our free mobile app

TCAS TCAS loading...

Dawson is not available for to be adopted at this time; he must be transferred to a rescue organization. While a rescue is being sought, the shelter is looking for any local community members, who have experience with Dawson's condition, who might be able to foster him temporarily either for TCAS or through coordination with our local rescue partners who are willing to step up and take them into their rescue if a committed foster is found.

The shelter is unable to support long-term medical fosters, so a transfer remains the best option. The other issue is that as a municipal stray intake facility, Tri-Cities Animal Shelter does not have the resources to care for Dawson long-term. Their Foster and Transfer Coordinator has contacted 31 rescues; 19 of which have responded but are unable to help at this time.

Dawson had been in a loving foster home with a dedicated volunteer, who was able to find ways to help Dawson eat and keep food down. He gained six pounds under their care! Unfortunately, that placement has ended, and he is now back at the shelter. The shelter is full, and as such, Dawson's needs can't be met they way they should and there is concern he will lose the weight he has gained.

TCAS TCAS loading...

Dawson is a wonderful boy who brings joy wherever he goes. His foster mom describes him as loving and playful, noting that he enjoys sitting in his makeshift Bailey chair, playing with her adult Huskies, and is house-trained. While he does experience some separation anxiety, he is overall a sweet and cuddly companion.

We are hopeful that by spreading the word about Dawson, we can find a suitable rescue or temporary foster home for him. If placement cannot be found soon, a heartbreaking decision regarding his future may have to be made, which would deeply affect all who have been involved in his very young life. Because of the inability to concentrate care for Dawson's eating condition, this 5-month-old pup's life is in danger of starvation or euthanasia.

TCAS TCAS loading...

Please help us help Dawson by sharing his story. Together, we can find him the loving care he deserves.

If you know a rescue that can help Dawson, please call 509-545-3740 and select the foster option to reach the Foster and Transfer Coordinator. Or send email inquiry’s to TCAS-admin@pasco-wa.gov