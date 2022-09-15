Registration is NOW open for an annual Tri-Cities Tradition.

The 2022 American Red Cross Turkey Trot is presented by Gesa Credit Union. Runners and walkers of all ages are invited to participate in this year's event on Thursday, November 24th at Columbia Park in Kennewick.

For the last two years, the Turkey Trot was a virtual fun run due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. Marking the 19th anniversary of the event, this year everyone is invited to "trot" a 5K or 1-mile track.

“We are beyond thrilled to return to an in-person event and keep this long-standing family tradition alive in the Tri-Cities,” said Michele Roth, Executive Director for the local American Red Cross chapter. "We are excited to be unveiling a new course for our participants and to bring back some of the event activities we know our participants have missed over the last few years.”

You're encouraged to register early for this year's Turkey Trot to take advantage of early bird pricing. Commemorative tee-shirt sizes and quantities are limited. Early bird pricing is available through October 15th. Register here.

Where and when can I "Trot"?

If you are in the Tri Cities, be at Columbia Park in Kennewick on Thanksgiving morning (Thursday, November 24th). The race start is 9:00 am. If you are participating from another location, feel free to trot your own course during Thanksgiving week and post a #RedCrossTurkeyTrot2022 photo.

All proceeds from the 2022 Turkey Trot support the American Red Cross Home Fire Campaign. Whether a single home has burned, or an entire town has been decimated, disaster survivors know they can turn to the Red Cross for care and comfort.

For more information about the American Red Cross Turkey Trot 2022, go here.

