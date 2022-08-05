Teen Jobs Will Count Towards Grad Requirements in WA

Teen working a lot after school? Now, that job will be able to help them graduate.

The new school program allows hours worked towards credits

Beginning with the 2023-24 school year, WA State education officials have announced a new program that will allow students to satisfy some elective credits by using hours worked after school.

The Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) announced Friday that the elective credit program will use these hours towards their diploma. According to MyNorthwest.com:

(the plan) "would allow students to earn one elective credit per 360 hours worked or 0.5 elective credits per 180 hours worked. Students can earn up to four total elective credits through their work experience, with a maximum of two credits earned in one year."

OSPI Chris Reykdal says students would enroll or sign up for this program like they would for any other class.

This would go towards the 7 elective credits required for graduation, students must also currently satisfy 17 core credits as well as other criteria.

The plan is expected to be rolled out for the 2023-24 school year. All after-school jobs will be eligible for this program.