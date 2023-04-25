Teen Arrested for Brandishing Firearm at East Wenatchee Park

East Wenatchee police arrested a teenager for brandishing a firearm at Eastmont Community Park on Sunday.

Officers responded to a report of a man who was allegedly lifting up his shirt to show off a handgun to some kids at the park's BMX bicycle track.

The children reportedly became frightened and called police.

Investigators went to the teen's home where they say he admitted to having the weapon but that he'd since thrown it away.

Police suspect the gun was not discarded and that it may belong to a family friend of the teen.

Eighteen-year-old Nicholas Wallace was arrested on charges of brandishing a firearm.